Covid-19 in UAE: Some parents stick to e-learning as schools reopen
Public schools across the country, as well as private schools in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, are keeping distance learning as an option.
Though schools are expecting an increased in-person attendance, some parents are still unsure about sending their children back to classrooms.
In Dubai, however, all classes in private schools will be in-person from October 3. After this date, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by the Dubai Health Authority.
Rini Robins, a parent of two kids who study in Sharjah, is still opting for distance learning. “My sons are in Grade 8 and 4. They have been pursuing distance learning for a year-and-a-half and will continue to do so. But for exams, the students are compelled to go to school which starts this week. So, indirectly, we’ll have to send our children to school.”
Robins said schools are strongly encouraging parents to send their wards for face-to-face learning.
“My children’s health is my primary concern. Another important concern is I have elderly parents at home with co-morbidities. God forbid, if my children contract the virus then we’ll all have to quarantine and I am equally anxious about all the problems surrounding it,” the parent said.
Hozefa Arsiwala, a parent whose daughter is studying in Dubai, is not yet ready for her child to attend classes on-site.
“My daughter has been doing online schooling for a year now. She will continue with distance learning. But as KHDA has stipulated that the option of virtual learning does not exist after October 3, we are quite worried.
“A number of parents, like me, feel that the KHDA should allow parents the option of online learning for some more time as children are still not vaccinated below a certain age,” Arsiwala added.
Iram Rizvi, another parent, added: “Children generally tend to get excited when they see each other and especially now, when many would be returning after 1.5 years of distance learning. You cannot stop children from mixing and mingling. My daughter, who is older, is vaccinated. But my son, who is younger, is not. Besides, my son has asthma. So, I am a little concerned about his face-to-face learning, so he will continue with online learning at the moment.”
