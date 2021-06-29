Covid-19 in UAE: Seha drive-thru Covid screening hubs rated best

Seha’s Covid-19 Drive-Through Screening Centres project was managed by Ambulatory Health Services (AHS), part of the Seha network.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) won the seventh International Best Practice Competition for its Covid-19 drive-through screening centres.

The competition, organised by Business Performance Improvement Resource and the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research, and held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi International Centre for Organisational Excellence, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, saw the participation of 68 projects from nine countries.

All projects in the competition were evaluated against four criteria: level of deployment, innovation, results achieved; and whether the project was adapted by other organisations or benchmarked against other similar practices.

Seha’s Covid-19 Drive-Through Screening Centres project was managed by Ambulatory Health Services (AHS), part of the Seha network. Three more projects related to Seha’s efforts in combating the pandemic got shortlisted among the top best practices.

Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, AHS, chief executive officer, said: “Thanks to our position on the forefront, our successful model continues to be replicated across the UAE, the region, and internationally, as we continuously strive to share our best practices with our healthcare partners.”

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer, said: “Seha’s Covid-19 drive-through screening centers played a central role in the UAE’s fight against the pandemic, with the approach of regular and mass testing shaping our successful strategy and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s recent recognition as the leading city worldwide in its response to the pandemic...We were able to significantly increase testing capacity in record time to quickly identify those who contracted the virus, test those who had come into contact with them, and limit the spread of Covid-19.”

Seha’s Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centers project and the Covid-19 Vaccination Drive-Through project received a seven-star rating, the highest rating in the International Best Practice Competition’s Best Practice Certification Scheme. The AHS Recovery project, which centered on AHS’s strategy to maintain safety throughout the pandemic for non-Covid-19 patients to continue seeking consultation for ongoing medical needs, also received a five-star rating.

