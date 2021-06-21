Covid-19 in UAE: Over 72% of teachers, staff in public schools have received the jab

In January, the UAE intensified the Covid-19 vaccination campaign ahead of school re-opening.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) authorities have announced that over 72 per cent of teachers and administrative staff in public schools across the UAE have been administered with the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure the safety of the school community.

The ESE has praised the remarkable efforts made by the country’s authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic and its significant impact in combating the contagion amid the UAE topping global rankings for the incredible rate of vaccination.

On Sunday (June 20), the ESE announced that public schools would reopen for in-classroom lessons for the next academic year 2021-22.

Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures will be implemented for the safety of pupils, teachers and administrators.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had urged the education community to actively take part in the mass vaccination drive.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is also Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, urged employees in government and private educational facilities, including teachers and administrators, to take the jab.

The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), had set up three dedicated vaccination centres in Fujairah and Ajman for teachers and school administrative staff to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

These centres and many others set up across the country administered the jabs to all teachers, employees of private and government educational institutions and students aged over 18 years.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) also aided the health and safety of the education sector by participating in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The ADEK Vaccination Drive, organised in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, which ended in March, invited the country’s largest emirate’s private school teachers and other staff to be inoculated alongside ADEK employees and their families.

The initiative was part of sustained nationwide efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and ensure optimal health and safety within the school community and also for people from all other walks of life.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre also launched the ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ campaign to encourage residents of the emirate to take the jab.

Altogether, 107 Covid-19 vaccination centres have been set up across Abu Dhabi, which have been beneficial for Emiratis and residents alike, including teachers, administrative staff and their families.

