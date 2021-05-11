- EVENTS
Covid-19 in UAE: Now, Dubai Police volunteers to ride with mounted patrols
Those who are fit, 21 and above, and tested negative for Covid-19, and accustomed to riding horses and wearing helmets can apply to volunteer.
Dubai Police has opened the doors for volunteers to join its mounted patrols working to educate people about precautionary measures against Covid-19.
The patrols will be working in Al Khawaneej, Al Warqa, Al Bedaa, Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha, City Walk, JBR and Boulevard.
Major General Mohammed Al Adhb, the director of Dubai Mounted Police said Dubai Police launched the initiative to raise awareness about precautionary measures, adding that the initiative called “All is Responsible for All”, comes as part of other initiatives allowing the public to help out and volunteer since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last year, 2,298 mounted police patrols worked across the emirate and interacted with 4,580 people and 11562 vehicles to educate and spread awareness on safety measures against the pandemic, he said.
Al Adhb said mounted police also helped in seizing 209 vehicles for violations, 5,146 pedestrians for violating precautionary measures and issued 47 traffic warnings/fines.
He said volunteers must meet a few requirements before joining mounted police.
Those interested can apply on: https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae.
