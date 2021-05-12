- EVENTS
Covid-19 in UAE: Nearly half of residents gained weight since the pandemic
On average, 45 per cent of people globally said they have gained weight during the lockdown.
Nearly half of the UAE residents have gained weight since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, according to a survey released by YouGov.
Conducted across 17 markets around the globe, the survey results showed that 49 per cent of the UAE residents gained weight, becoming the third highest after Mexico (56 per cent) and Italy (51 per cent).
On average, 45 per cent of people globally said they have gained weight during the lockdown, while only 15 per cent said they became thinner.
The survey explored the extent of weight gain as well. About 33 per cent of respondents globally indicated they added between 0.5 to 4.75 kilograms (kg).
Around 48 per cent people in the US, 47 per cent in China, 46 per cent in the UK, 42 per cent in India, 40 per cent in Germany, 30 per cent in Denmark and 36 per cent in Denmark said they gained weight during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Almost two-thirds – 64 per cent – of respondents cited lack of exercise or physical activity as a contributing factor, while 43 per cent of them said “eating too much” was also a key factor.
