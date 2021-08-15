Covid-19 in UAE: Nearly 11,000 bus drivers, staff get vaccinated before new school year

Around 11,000 get the Covid-19 jab, before new academic session starts on August 29, the authorities say.

Almost all the 11,000 school bus drivers and supervisors for Emirates Transport have been vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the new school year, which begins on August 29, the authorities have announced.

Emirates Transport, the largest school transport provider in the UAE, said on Sunday that it has intensified its preparations for the new school year (2021-22).

The company said it provides school transport services through 6,629 school buses for contracted government and private schools throughout the country.

The preparations for the large fleet dedicated to school and educational transport includes the completion of preventive and periodic maintenance operations and ensuring the readiness of all security and safety mechanisms for pupils.

Work is in progress to safeguard pupils from the virus, according to a comprehensive plan which is subject to periodic updating, in accordance with the latest legislation and guidelines.

Another essential part of the preparation plan involves bus drivers and supervisors who are periodically subjected to various intensive training and guidance programmes within a comprehensive curriculum, which is prepared and implemented by the Emirates Transport Centre for Training in tandem with other governmental authorities.

The company also confirmed its buses are equipped with modern systems and technologies that ensure the highest levels of safety, security and comfort for pupils, and to meet all the requirements of the relevant legislative authorities in the country.

The company is estimated to reach a 100 per cent vaccination rate of all 11,000 employees in the school transport sector, including bus drivers and supervisors as well as administrators, before the start of the school year.

Also, 100 percent of school transport buses will be disinfected before the start of the school year and will also undergo periodic disinfection during service provision with materials that are safe for both students and the environment.

The company praised the role of its strategic partners, suppliers and clients, praising their continuous cooperation to enhance the educational process in the country, and to ensure the safety and comfort of pupils according to the highest approved standards.

Many of the buses across the country had been parked at schools and other parking yards since March 2020, when pupils started remote and virtual learning from home as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The move had affected many bus drivers and other workers who depend on transporting pupils to earn a living.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com