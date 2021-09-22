Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places

Mandatory mask rule was first announced over 18 months ago.

The UAE is winning in its battle against Covid-19. Daily infections are at a year low; recoveries have increased; and death rate from the virus is among the lowest in the world.

More importantly, the country's Covid vaccination drive is the best globally, with 92 per cent residents having received at least one dose, and over 81 per cent fully vaccinated.

Thanks to these encouraging signs, authorities have eased Covid-19 safety rules across all sectors. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday, September 22, announced a list of public places where masks are no longer mandatory. Here is when you don't need to wear masks in the UAE:

> When exercising in public places

> When members of the same household are travelling in a private vehicle

> At swimming pools and beaches

> In closed places when you are alone

> At salons and beauty centres

> Medical centres

The mandatory mask rule was first announced in the UAE over 18 months ago. It was among the first Covid safety measures that the UAE took as it reported its first few cases.