Covid-19 in UAE: Even with masks down, residents pledge to keep guards up
Some say they will continue wearing masks even in places where it's no longer required.
As the UAE eases face mask restrictions, residents pledge to keep their guards up and help others stay Covid-safe — even if they’re on the running track, on the beach and inside salons.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday announced certain instances and public places where masks are no longer mandatory. These include: when exercising in public places; when members of the same household are travelling in a private vehicle; at swimming pools and beaches; in closed places when you are alone; at salons and beauty centres; and at medical centres.
DON'T MISS: Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
For fitness enthusiast Athar Malpa, the decision comes as a relief.
“Working out and jogging while masked up had been a concern for me. I wasn’t quite satisfied with my fitness routine all the while and now slowly life will be back to normal,” said Malpa, who works at Yalla Insurance.
Jennifer Chalouhi, a Lebanese expat and personal trainer, said removing masks could give people ‘freedom of movement’ and ‘more oxygen to the muscles’ while working out.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
UAE vaccination rate nears 100 per cent
Covid-19: UAE records 62% drop in daily cases
“It is also our responsibility to enter any facility in perfect health with no fever or cold. If there is anything we have learnt during Covid, it is that the virus spreads fast and it is our duty to continue to keep ourselves and everyone else around us safe,” Chalouhi said.
Chalouhi agreed that covering one’s nose and mouth is a challenge when it comes to fitness routines. “The mask can sometimes create symptoms like shortness of breath or dizziness. Not having to wear it will be welcoming for many fitness enthusiasts and others to enjoy their workouts more, as long as all Covid protocols continue to be followed,”
Asad Sattar, an Iranian businessman in Dubai, goes to the beach with his family very often — and they can’t wait for their next day out.
“This has come as a relief for me as we spend family time on the shore....Now that we can remove our masks on the beach, we will be maintaining physical distancing with others,” Sattar said.
Masks are also no longer required for individuals walking into salons and beauty centres.
Raju, a hair stylist and a barber at a salon in Deira, pledged to take all the Covid-19 precautionary measures to keep his clients safe. “The safety of my clients will be my priority, so I will still stay masked up and will keep a sanitiser with me.”
“We have a very close physical interaction and it is important for me to be safe first,” he added.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Even with masks down, residents...
Some say they will continue wearing masks even in places where it's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
-
News
Dubai starts special clinics for 'long Covid-19'...
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Melbourne police arrest 200 at lockdown ...
Golf balls, batteries and bottles were among the items thrown at... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari Park’s new season to begin on...
For the first time, the wildlife park will offer a behind the-scenes... READ MORE
-
News
Inside the Burj Al Arab with 90-minute, butler-...
Visitors will hear the "untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai starts special clinics for 'long Covid-19'...
Treatment for those with symptoms of the infection persisting four to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Six billion doses of vaccine given...
UAE remains the most vaccinated country at 198 shots per 100 habitants READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law regulating mediation services
21 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday
21 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
35 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes