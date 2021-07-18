Covid-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi to activate radars, impose fines in sterilisation drive

Abu Dhabi residents are required to stay home during the five hours past midnight.

Radars in Abu Dhabi have been activated to detect residents who step out of their homes during the National Sterilisation Programme that begins from Monday, July 19.

Movement restrictions will be in place from 12 midnight to 5am. The Abu Dhabi Police said the radars will be used to impose fines on "those liable".

During these hours, the movement of traffic and residents is restricted, and transportation services, suspended.

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that residents who need to leave their homes for essential reasons or to buy food or medicine during these hours would need to procure a movement permit. They can apply for one at the Abu Dhabi Police website.

The police said they would not be issuing daily alerts ahead of the hours when movement restrictions are in place.

The sterilisation scheme is part of sweeping Covid-19 safety measures that went into effect on Monday.

Additionally, new testing and entry rules; and reduced capacity restrictions at malls, cinemas and other public places are in effect.

