Covid-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi home quarantine rules; all you need to know
Isolation guidelines will differ for those quarantining after coming into contact with an infected person.
Home quarantine rules for vaccinated Abu Dhabi residents will differ from those who have not received a vaccine, authorities reminded the public on Saturday.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has issued a reminder about home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case.
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi likely to end quarantine for travellers from July 1
Vaccinated individuals are required to spend five days in quarantine. They must take a PCR test on day four, and can remove the wristband on day five if they receive a negative test result.
UAE: Booster Sinopharm shots now available at over 100 centres in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in collaboration with @DoHSocial and @adphc_ae has issued a reminder about the home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with a positive case, to protect the health and safety of all community members. pic.twitter.com/qKObN7XSnb— (@admediaoffice) May 29, 2021
Those who are unvaccinated are required to quarantine for 10 days. They must take a PCR test on day eight, and can remove the wristband on day 10 if they receive a negative test result.
All those who are registered for home quarantine can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Mina Zayed Center, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Convention Centre and Al Dhafra Hospital.
New Covid rule: 10-day hotel quarantine must for Filipinos flying home from UAE
The committee also urges all community members who suspect they have been in contact with an infected individual to self-isolate to protect the health and safety of their family members.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
