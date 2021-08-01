Covid-19 in UAE: 900 kids part of study on Sinopharm vaccine for those aged 3 to 17

The study’s preliminary results will help support the planning process for the safe return of students to schools.

The UAE’s study about the effectiveness of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 3 to 17 years has examined 900 kids. With this, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has enrolled the targeted number of children for the study.

The Sinopharm immune bridge study followed the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing the infection rate and severity of symptoms among children of different nationalities.

Held under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the study was conducted with full parental consent. All young volunteers were closely monitored and received care at every step of the process.

Children from the Abu Dhabi royal family were among those who took part in the study.

The immune bridge study implemented all applicable medical protocols in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, principal investigator for Phase III Trials Covid-19 vaccine and chief medical officer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “The enrollment registration for this study has been successful as we have attracted the desired number of children within a short period of time.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the initiative to register and participate in this study to support the country’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. This reflects the public’s confidence and trust in the UAE’s long-term recovery plan and in the competence of the healthcare sector of the country.”

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to have conducted a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group. Other vaccine manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States, United Kingdom and India, have also performed similar clinical trials over the past few months.

