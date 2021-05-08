- EVENTS
Covid-19 in Pakistan: Educational institutions to remain closed until May 23
This is due to the rising Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Pakistan on Saturday decided to continue with the closure of all education institutions until May 23, amid rising Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country.
The Forum has decided that in view of ongoing disease trends, education institutions that were earlier supposed to be closed until May 17 will continue to remain as is until May 23.
However, the final review would be carried out on May 18, it added.
