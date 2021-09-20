Covid-19 in Pakistan: 10% of population are fully vaccinated

The overall coronavirus positivity rate has been declining constantly and the country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5 per cent

The nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is picking up and 10 per cent of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated while around 40 per cent are vaccinated partially, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Monday.

Talking to the PTV news channel, she said the overall coronavirus positivity rate has been declining constantly and the country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5 per cent.

The positivity rate fell to 4.22 per cent as compared to the previous day’s 4.68 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Dr Nausheen said a decline in coronavirus cases was a good sign but the public should stick to safety protocols as the virus was still around and the people will have to wear face masks, wash hands and avoid crowds, even for the next few years.

“If the public ignores SOPs, the cases may surge again”, she added.

She said that as lockdowns could not be imposed, vaccination needs to be increased and restrictions should also be placed on unnecessary public gatherings.

She said Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are not yet necessary for the general population, adding that after completing the task of 70 per cent fully vaccinated population the government would go further for booster doses.

“No other country has been vaccinating its people at such a fast pace as Pakistan”, she said. Dr Nausheen added that the country aims to achieve its 70 per cent for vaccination.

Pakistan reported 2,167 fresh cases of Covid-19 after 51,348 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. As many as 40 deaths were reported due to Covid-19, the NCOC data.

Out of 40 new deaths due to Covid-19, the Sindh province alone added 12 fatalities to the country’s total Covid-19 death tally in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging “forcible” vaccination in the country. The petitioner had named the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as respondents in the case.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that forcing citizens for vaccination was against the law and sharia. It prayed the court to stop “forcible” vaccination of citizens. The petition was filed by a Shaheena Shahabuddin.

The court adjourned the hearing due to the absence of the petitioner and instructed the registrar office to inform her about Tuesday as the next date for hearing.