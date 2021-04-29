Covid-19 in India: Youth jumps out of fourth-floor window after testing positive

The scare of the Covid-19 coronavirus drove a young patient to end his life by suicide at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday.

Kamal Kishore, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis, had tested positive for coronavirus on April 16 and was admitted to Rajdhani Corona Hospital at the institute on April 18.

Around noon on Friday, when washrooms were empty on the fourth floor, he jumped out through a window.

He was taken immediately to the emergency and a trauma team was rushed to revive him, but he had died by then.

A statement from the institute said that the body had been handed over to police.