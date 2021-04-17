Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Uttar Pradesh declares 35-hour curfew

Web Report/Lucknow
Filed on April 17, 2021

The government has also jacked up the penalty for not wearing a mask in public.

Facing a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government declared a 35-hour curfew from 8pm Saturday till 7am Monday. India’s most populous state saw another record single-day jump with 27,630 new cases on Friday.

The government is battling on two-fronts: tackling the emergence of thousands of new cases within the state and ensuring that hundreds of thousands of migrant works, who are returning home from all parts of India by road and train are tested for the coronavirus and a check kept on them. Unfortunately, the government seems to be failing on both fronts.

It has announced the setting up of three dedicated hospitals in Lucknow to tackle the upsurge in cases, with a combined capacity of 2,100 beds. The government has also jacked up the penalty for not wearing a mask in public; it is now Rs1,000 for the first violation and Rs10,000 for the second.

Friday’s massive upsurge in new cases has catapulted Uttar Pradesh to the second spot after Maharashtra (which saw 63,729 cases). More than a hundred Covid patients died, taking the total to 9,583. Lucknow is the worst-hit district with 40,753 active cases. On Friday, it reported 35 deaths and 6,598 new cases.




