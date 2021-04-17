- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 in India: Uttar Pradesh declares 35-hour curfew
The government has also jacked up the penalty for not wearing a mask in public.
Facing a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government declared a 35-hour curfew from 8pm Saturday till 7am Monday. India’s most populous state saw another record single-day jump with 27,630 new cases on Friday.
The government is battling on two-fronts: tackling the emergence of thousands of new cases within the state and ensuring that hundreds of thousands of migrant works, who are returning home from all parts of India by road and train are tested for the coronavirus and a check kept on them. Unfortunately, the government seems to be failing on both fronts.
It has announced the setting up of three dedicated hospitals in Lucknow to tackle the upsurge in cases, with a combined capacity of 2,100 beds. The government has also jacked up the penalty for not wearing a mask in public; it is now Rs1,000 for the first violation and Rs10,000 for the second.
Friday’s massive upsurge in new cases has catapulted Uttar Pradesh to the second spot after Maharashtra (which saw 63,729 cases). More than a hundred Covid patients died, taking the total to 9,583. Lucknow is the worst-hit district with 40,753 active cases. On Friday, it reported 35 deaths and 6,598 new cases.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global death toll nears 3m as India...
Hopes that South Asian countries might have seen the worst of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra tests...
In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,155 Covid cases, 1,...
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 139.6...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch