- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 in India: Tata Steel to pay monthly salaries to victims' families till retirement age of 60
Deceased employee’s family will get his/her last drawn salary till the superannuation age of 60 years along with medical benefits and housing facilities.
Tata Steel, which is part of the salt-to-software Indian conglomerate Tata Group and had generated a revenue of Dh389.36 billion in the last financial year, on Sunday (May 23) announced social security schemes to the family members of employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families," the company said in a statement.
The family of the deceased employee/nominee will get the last drawn salary till the superannuation age of 60 years along with medical benefits and housing facilities.
The steelmaker said all its frontline employees, who as part of their job met with an unfortunate death due to Covid-19, would bear all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India.
#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H— Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021
"The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it added.
While Tata Motors, another group company, has announced that it would pay a monthly allowance to kin of employees who died of Covid-19 until their retirement age at 60 years.
So far, the company has lost 47 employees to the contagion since the pandemic started last year.
Earlier in May, Bajaj Auto said it would continue to pay salary for two years to the family of the employee who died due to Covid-19 as well as fund the education of the children of the deceased.
The two-wheeler maker said in a LinkedIn post: “Payment of monthly salary of up to D10,000 per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Dh5,000 per child per annum up to 12th standard and Dh25,000 per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian travellers can still fly to these tourist-...
Indian nationals are welcome in Egypt, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain daily deaths hit a new high...
Ministry of Health urges public to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
10 places in India likely to face Covid-19 case...
Northeast India could witness a surge in Covid cases: Report. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Shopian is second district...
The health department set up more than 70 vaccination centres. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE issues school safety rules for...
Grade 12 exams: All students, staff to take PCR test. READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden praises Egypt's Sisi for 'successful' Gaza...
US, Egypt leaders discuss Gaza cease-fire, reconstruction. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
10 places in India likely to face Covid-19 case...
Northeast India could witness a surge in Covid cases: Report. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Over 200 injured as trains collide inside tunnel...
The crash occurred in a section of tunnel about 100 metres (330 feet) ... READ MORE