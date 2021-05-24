Covid-19 in India: Tata Steel to pay monthly salaries to victims' families till retirement age of 60

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 24, 2021 | Last updated on May 24, 2021 at 11.23 pm

Deceased employee’s family will get his/her last drawn salary till the superannuation age of 60 years along with medical benefits and housing facilities.

Tata Steel, which is part of the salt-to-software Indian conglomerate Tata Group and had generated a revenue of Dh389.36 billion in the last financial year, on Sunday (May 23) announced social security schemes to the family members of employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families," the company said in a statement.

The steelmaker said all its frontline employees, who as part of their job met with an unfortunate death due to Covid-19, would bear all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India.

"The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it added.

While Tata Motors, another group company, has announced that it would pay a monthly allowance to kin of employees who died of Covid-19 until their retirement age at 60 years.

So far, the company has lost 47 employees to the contagion since the pandemic started last year.

Earlier in May, Bajaj Auto said it would continue to pay salary for two years to the family of the employee who died due to Covid-19 as well as fund the education of the children of the deceased.

The two-wheeler maker said in a LinkedIn post: “Payment of monthly salary of up to D10,000 per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Dh5,000 per child per annum up to 12th standard and Dh25,000 per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy.”

