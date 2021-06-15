Covid-19 in India: Shopping malls, eateries to open in UP from June 21
Parks will also be open from June 21.
With Covid cases declining steadily in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to further ease restrictions from June 21.
According to a government spokesman, shopping malls and restaurants will be allowed to open from June 21 with 50 per cent capacity and strict adherence to Covid protocols.
Parks will also be open from June 21 while street vendors will be allowed to do business as usual. However, a Covid helpdesk will be set up at all these places.
Adityanath also said that the night curfew hours will be reduced from June 21 onwards, from 9:00pm to 7:00am.
