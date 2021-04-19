Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight

Filed on April 19, 2021 | Last updated on April 19, 2021 at 11.51 pm
A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been extended.

Delhi will be under a complete curfew from Monday night to the morning of April 26.

According to NDTV, the one-week curfew extends the weekend curfew that was already in place in the capital.

The move comes amidst a record rise in Covid cases in the city, with new 25,462 cases being recorded on Sunday alone. Delhi also shows a nearly 30 per cent positivity rate, with almost every third sample being tested turning out Covid-positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital.





