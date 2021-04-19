Covid-19 in India: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight

Filed on April 19, 2021 | Last updated on April 19, 2021 at 11.51 pm

A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been extended.

Delhi will be under a complete curfew from Monday night to the morning of April 26.

Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 273,810

According to NDTV, the one-week curfew extends the weekend curfew that was already in place in the capital.

Delhi likely to be under curfew for seven days. Announcement expected shortly. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OTlLHR3NLl - ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The move comes amidst a record rise in Covid cases in the city, with new 25,462 cases being recorded on Sunday alone. Delhi also shows a nearly 30 per cent positivity rate, with almost every third sample being tested turning out Covid-positive.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital.