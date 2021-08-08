Covid-19: In India, now get vaccination certificates on WhatsApp
Those who want to download the certificate can send a message ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp to +91 9013151515
Covid-19 vaccination certificate in India can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.
Mandaviya’s office has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp to +91 9013151515 and receive it.
“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515 Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds,” Mandaviya’s office tweeted.
Earlier, the Covid-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).
The web link for Covid-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.
