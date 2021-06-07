Covid-19 in India: Mumbai unlocks its restaurants, gyms after 2 months

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of Covid-19.

Restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened after nearly two months on Monday in Mumbai, which falls in level-3 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’.

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body’s transport wing, were allowed to ferry passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity, though local trains were restricted for those working in medical and essential services.

The BMC in a tweet said: “Mumbai, a gentle reminder! While we are getting back on track with the phase-wise opening, we can’t go off the rails on our common main goal — a Covid-free Mumbai. Let’s reopen, but with care. Follow all precautions!”

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

Easing of curbs under level-3 category are applicable for places where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. The BMC on Sunday issued detailed guidelines on the easing of restrictions.

Mumbai is at the level-3 with a positivity rate of 5.56 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy rate of 32.51 per cent for the May 28-June 3 week.

As per the government’s order, essential shops in Mumbai will remain open on all seven days in a week till 4pm, but non-essential shops will function only on weekdays till 4pm, BMC officials said. Earlier, both essential and non-essential shops were allowed to remain open till 2pm.

As per the latest order, malls, multiplexes and theatres (including for staging dramas) will continue to remain closed.

However, medical and chemist shops will remain open round-the-clock. Restaurants are also allowed to remain open till 4pm, but only with 50 per cent their capacity, BMC officials said, adding that the facilities of parcel, takeaway and home delivery of food will continue.

They said the BEST buses are allowed to ferry passengers to 100 per cent of their seating capacity, instead of the earlier 50 per cent, but no standing passengers are allowed. Public places and grounds and are allowed to reopen from 5am to 9am every day and activities like walking, cycling and outdoor sports allowed during the period, as per the order.