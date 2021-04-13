Covid-19 in India: Maharashtra records highest single-day spike

India reported 161,736 new cases in a span of 24 hours and the total active caseload touched 1.264 million.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new Covid-19 cases at 51,751, the Indian Health ministry said on Tuesday. Next was Uttar Pradesh (13,604), followed by Chhattisgarh (13,576 new cases).

Ten states (which include Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala, besides the three that account for the maximum) have seen a spurt in Covid-19 daily cases, accounting for more than 80 per cent of new infections in the country.

Covid-19: India approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

India reported 161,736 new cases in a span of 24 hours and the total active caseload touched 1.264 million, accounting for 9.24 per cent of the total infections. There was a net increase of 63,689 cases in the caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra alone accounted for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload. And along with 15 other states, it continues displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Overall, India’s cumulative recoveries stood at 12.25 million with 97,168 recoveries being recorded in a span of 24 hours. And 879 deaths were reported in the period; Maharashtra saw 258 deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (132).

The vaccination drive has also picked up sharply. According to government figures, over four million vaccination doses were administered over the past 24 hours. As on the 87th day (Monday), more than four million vaccine doses had been given. About 3.45 million had been vaccinated for the first dose and the rest had received the second one.

“In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day,” said a government statement.

The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital has seen Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appeal to the central government to cancel the CBSE exams, due to start on May 4.

“The examination centres can become hotspots for six lakh (600,000) students who will be sitting for the examination in Delhi,” warned Kejriwal. “Other options like conducting the examinations online or passing students on the basis of internal assessments should be explored.”

According to him, the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the capital is more prevalent among the youth. In the past 24 hours there were about 13,500 cases in the capital.

“I know you have to step out of the house to earn a living, but I appeal to you to leave your home only when it’s absolutely necessary. I also appeal to the youth that when you do step out, do so only after wearing a mask and following Covid-19 protocols.”

Kejriwal also said there was very little stock of plasma in the Capital. “If you are eligible to donate plasma please do so. Over the past few months there have been fewer cases so there are fewer eligible donors.”