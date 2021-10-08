Covid-19 in India: Gujarat govt extends night curfew in 8 cities till November 10

The govt had earlier extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state till November 10.

These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The curfew will be enforced from 12pm to 6am.

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.