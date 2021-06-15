Covid-19 in India: Bihar relaxes restrictions for a week
Night curfew in the state will be in effect from 8:00pm to 5:00am.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state for a week. Government and non-government offices can remain open till 5:00pm and shops and business till 6:00pm. Night curfew in the state will be in effect from 8:00pm to 5:00am the following day.
After presiding over a meeting of the crisis management group, Kumar took to Twitter announcing the Bihar Unlock-2 guidelines.
“The status of corona infection was reviewed,” he tweeted in Hindi. “For the next one week, government and non-government offices will remain open till 5:00pm and shops and establishments till 6:00pm.”
Educational institutes, hotels and restaurants will remain shut and commercial and cultural programmes will not be allowed. Cinemas and religious places will also remain shut.
While restaurants will not be allowed to serve customers within their premises, takeaways will be allowed. Bihar saw less than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday. It has so far reported 717,000 confirmed cases and nearly 9,500 deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Bihar relaxes restrictions for ...
Night curfew in the state will be in effect from 8:00pm to 5:00am. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan: Those below 40 can now take...
Pakistan has received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca under the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 116,377 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
A single dose of Covishield vaccine given to those who had recovered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi ‘green pass’: Demand for RT-...
Abu Dhabi residents will have to undertake a RT-PCR test at least... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules