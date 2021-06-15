Covid-19 in India: Bihar relaxes restrictions for a week

Night curfew in the state will be in effect from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state for a week. Government and non-government offices can remain open till 5:00pm and shops and business till 6:00pm. Night curfew in the state will be in effect from 8:00pm to 5:00am the following day.

After presiding over a meeting of the crisis management group, Kumar took to Twitter announcing the Bihar Unlock-2 guidelines.

“The status of corona infection was reviewed,” he tweeted in Hindi. “For the next one week, government and non-government offices will remain open till 5:00pm and shops and establishments till 6:00pm.”

Educational institutes, hotels and restaurants will remain shut and commercial and cultural programmes will not be allowed. Cinemas and religious places will also remain shut.

While restaurants will not be allowed to serve customers within their premises, takeaways will be allowed. Bihar saw less than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday. It has so far reported 717,000 confirmed cases and nearly 9,500 deaths.