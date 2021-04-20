Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Army help sought

Nithin Belle (Mumbai)
April 20, 2021
The government has also undertaken measures "on a war footing" to ensure oxygen supplies are available to many cities

The Indian Armed forces have been asked to keep in close contact with the state governments and provide any assistance that is sought by them to tackle the ongoing Covid crisis, reports Nithin Belle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a video conference with top officials, including the chief of defence staff, the chief of the army and the navy and other senior people. He urged the defence undertakings to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to the civil administrations and state governments at the earliest.

The government has also undertaken measures “on a war footing” to ensure oxygen supplies available to many cities, including Delhi, which are facing an acute shortage.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said on Tuesday that many hospitals in the capital had oxygen for just eight to 10 hours. “If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives,” he warned. “No action was taken on our request to the Ccentre to increase Delhi’s quota of oxygen.”The Delhi High Court warned that any delay in the supply of oxygen will lead to loss of precious lives and directed the Central government to ensure immediate supply.





