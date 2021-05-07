Covid-19 in Bahrain: No PCR test for vaccinated GCC visitors from Eid Al Fitr

The national team for combatting Covid announces arrival rules for passengers.

Bahrain's National Medical Team for Combatting the coronavirus Covid-19 announced updates for passenger arrival procedures on Friday - relaxing entry rules for vaccinated flyers.

From the first day of Eid Al Fitr, passengers who are fully vaccinated or recovered in the Gulf Corporate Council (GCC) countries are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, in response to decisions issued by the Government Executive Committee.

Incoming passengers must show evidence of vaccination or recovery through certification or official GCC mobile application.

This decision, as well as the decisions below, do not extend to passengers between the age of 6 and 17.

Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health and Head of the Taskforce, stated that passengers vaccinated in countries with mutual recognition of vaccination certificate will also not undergo required Covid-19 PCR testing upon arrival, if evidence of a recognised vaccine is provided.

Travellers who are vaccinated in the UK, the EU, the USA and Canada with approved vaccination certificates, will be provided with a vaccination certification card proving the acceptance of their vaccination status. However, these passengers will have to undergo required PCR testing, to self-isolate until a negative result is returned, and undergo further testing on the fifth and tenth day of their stay.

Additionally, passengers fully vaccinated in countries not mentioned above with valid a vaccination certificate with a QR code will be provided with a vaccination certification card proving the acceptance of their vaccination status, but will have to undergo required PCR testing, self-isolate until a negative result is returned, and undergo further testing on the fifth and tenth day of their stay.

However, travellers arriving from or transiting through the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, above the age of 6 must provide proof of a negative PCR test with a QR code conducted not more than 48 hours before departure, as well as undergoing further PCR testing on the fifth and tenth day of their stay.

All citizens and residents with a green shield of vaccination or recovery through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application will not have to undergo Covid-19 PCR testing upon arrival.