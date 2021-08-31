Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi: 20 daily tasks for parents to ensure kids' safety on school campus

These were included in the 'School Day Design' guide

The Emirates Schools Establishment has assigned 20 daily tasks to parents to ensure the safety of their children during their stay at school for physical learning in the new academic year, which began on August 29.

The key tasks spelt out in the 'School Day Design' guide include parents providing their kids with personal protective equipment such as face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves before leaving homes, and instructing the student to adhere to the use of these personal protective equipment throughout the period of their stay at school or in the bus.

Parents were also tasked to tell their children about not exchanging tools with colleagues, educate and train the kids on the procedures for personal hygiene and the importance of following the precautionary measures specified by the school.

The parent's task also includes the need to check the child’s temperature before going to school and making sure that it is less than 37.5 degrees, submitting medical documents to the relevant school administration in case of illness, intimating the school administration if the child suffers from any health condition or immune deficiency and furnishing all medical reports, as well as not entering the school without the approval of the school administration.

The guide also stressed the importance of following up on the student’s commitment to attending school, adhering to its regulations, timing, responding to the school’s communication and cooperating with them if any symptoms appear in the children during the school. They should also verify that the child didn‘t come into close contact with people infected with Covid-19 in the past two weeks before coming to the campus, and inform the educational institution in case of infection, suspicion or contact with an infected person.

Authorities also highlighted the necessity of keeping the student at home while following the Covid precautionary measures, following medical instructions recommended by physicians, downloading and activating the Al-Hosn application to ensure tracking in case of infection, and informing the school if a child travelled abroad or returned from a trip outside the UAE.

Parents must also follow the procedures and dates specified that regulate the process of delivering and receiving children to and from school, maintaining the gadget or computer that the student received from the school, and providing appropriate compensation in case the device is lost or damaged.

According to the guide, parents should provide an encouraging environment and appropriate learning resources at home, especially for students who opted for remote learning.

The parents must sign a 'pledge' to abide by the assigned roles.

