Covid-19 impact: Oman suspends schools, sports activities

Supreme Committee to reduce employees at workplaces by 50% from April 4.

Oman’s Supreme Committee, which has been tasked with tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the Arabian Gulf nation, has decided to downsize by 50 per cent the number of employees who attend office in the state’s administrative apparatus and other public sector legal entities.

Oman News Agency reported that employees, who do not attend their respective workplaces, have to perform their tasks online.

The new rule comes into effect from coming Sunday (April 4) till further notice.

The panel noted that reports on epidemiological investigation showed an uptick in Covid-19 positive cases registered among the administrative and teaching staff and pupils in private and international schools in the country.

These cases emerge from community infections and also due to the non-compliance with the precautionary measures, which include reporting of Covid-19 positive symptoms.

Besides, there have been instances of individuals who mingled with persons, who contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

The Covid-19 Supreme Committee decided to suspend students’ physical attendance in private and international schools and to restrict to remote learning, except Grade 12 pupils.

A similar mechanism is in place with government-run schools.

The Supreme Committee have decided to suspend all official and private sports activities with effect from Thursday (April 1) till further notice.

Sayyid Hamoud Faisal Al Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Interior, presided over panel's the meeting.