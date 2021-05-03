Covid-19: How Dubai International Airport keeps the virus at bay

The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month.

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) authorities have conducted more than four million on-site PCR Covid-19 tests of passengers in a bid to keep the airport premises safe for travellers as well as employees working at one of the world's busiest airports.

The airport has set up 86 PCR testing stations to carry out smooth and quick Covid-19 tests of millions of passengers arriving at the airport.

We’re delighted that DXB has been certified in the Airport Health Accreditation programme from @ACIWorld. Our precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 are in-line with global best practices and help provide a safe airport experience for travellers. pic.twitter.com/lbVaLzQ9pz — Dubai International (@DXB) May 3, 2021

Though passenger traffic has dropped significantly due to Covid-19, the DXB still registered a decent number in the first quarter, reaching 5.75 million during the January-March period.

The DXB authorities said it has vaccinated over 100,000 staff and uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month to maintain the facility free of Covid-19.

Altogether, 43 thermal scanning cameras, 775 dispensers, and 1,275 protective acrylic screens have been installed at the terminal.

The airport has taken all these measures in line with the best global practices in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as well as maintain a smooth flow of passengers.

In order to keep smooth passenger traffic flow, Emirates in April commenced trials of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass – a mobile application to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information. The first passengers travelling from Dubai to Barcelona on EK185 on May 3 used the ‘digital passport’ as a trial to verify and share their pre-travel Covid-19 test status with the carrier.

Thanks to all these precautionary and safety measures, the DXB has been recognised and accredited by the global body Airports Council International (ACI) for best practices.

“We’re delighted that DXB has been certified in the Airport Health Accreditation programme from ACI World. Our precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 are in line with global best practices and help provide a safe airport experience for travellers,” the DXB authorities added.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com