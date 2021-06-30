Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work

If the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected, they will not be permitted to enter the stated places.

Abu Dhabi authorities had earlier this week announced that EDE Covid-19 scanners will be placed at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points in the emirate to detect Covid-19 infections.

The decision is part of the emirate's commitment to continuously enhancing Covid-19 precautionary measures that protect public health using the latest technology.

The EDE scanning technology will also play a key role in limiting Covid-19 transmission by establishing safe zones that are subject to a series of preventive procedures.

According to authorities, if the scanner identifies a person as being potentially infected with Covid-19, they will not be permitted to enter the stated places. They must follow the approved protocol and take a PCR test within 24 hours.

Here's an explainer on how the technology works:

> The system includes an EDE detector that collects electromagnetic waves within a 5m radius.

> When a person enters that radius, the electromagnetic waves are altered.

> A machine learning algorithm compares the information against the unique Covid-19 RNA molecule.

> If it is positive, the person is potentially infected and must take a PCR test within 24 hours. If it is negative, they can enter the location.

> The system is an additional precautionary measure being used at shopping malls, some residential locations and at land and air entry points across the emirate.