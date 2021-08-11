Covid-19: Hawaii to reimpose restrictions as Delta variant surges
The US state has witnessed a rise in cases by 168 per cent between July 26 and August 8.
Hawaii will re-impose Covid-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings to avert straining the state's healthcare, Governor David Ige said on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalisations in the United States to a six-month high.
"I'll be signing an executive order that will limit social gatherings, effective immediately," Ige said in a tweet.
In June, social gatherings were increased to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide but now it will be capped to no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoor.
Hawaii, with more than 60 per cent of population fully vaccinated, has witnessed a rise in cases by 168 per cent between July 26 and August 8, according to the state's department of health.
ALSO READ:
>> US to mandate Covid shots for military by mid-September
The latest guidelines will reduce the indoor capacity for bars, gyms, restaurants, and social establishments to 50 per cent, Ige added.
"Counties will review proposals for all professionally sponsored events (bigger than 50 people) and ensure appropriate safe practices will be implemented," the governor said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Hawaii to reimpose restrictions as...
The US state has witnessed a rise in cases by 168 per cent between... READ MORE
-
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in...
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad noted that for flights originating from India, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE announces major updates to AlHosn...
The updated AlHosn app displays vaccination information, certificate, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Merkel prods Germans to get vaccine as...
Germany had made the tests free for all in March to help make a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Those with approved Covid jab can register with...
Applicants must register on the Federal Authority of Identity and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Taleban says committed to...
Afghan government delegation member says that the 'Taleban has no... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE...
He can be seen touring the viewing deck, taking photos and enjoying a ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Record cryptocurrency heist valued at $600 million
Poly Network threatened police involvement, but also offered the... READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi
10 August 2021
Aviation
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain