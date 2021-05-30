- EVENTS
Covid-19: Haryana extends lockdown until June 7, allows malls to operate
Only one person will be allowed in an area of 25 sq mt inside shopping malls.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the extension of the statewide lockdown until June 7 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with major relaxations given for the opening of shopping malls from 10am to 6 pm.
The chief minister said that after requests from shopkeepers, vendors and businessmen, it was decided to allow shops to open from 9am to 3pm on an odd-even basis.
Earlier, the timing was from 7am to 12 noon.
However, the directions regarding the closure of schools, ITIs, Agangwadi and creches would continue until June 15.
The chief minister said that the shopping malls have to follow the prescribed visitor and time limitations.
As per the guidelines, only one person will be allowed in an area of 25 sq mt inside shopping malls
Likewise, the number of persons can vary as per the built-up area.
The mall owners have to develop a mobile application to keep a check on entry and exit of people visiting the malls.
Further, the owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations and get it approved from the deputy commissioner.
He said directions were given to industries for continuing their operations while following the Covid-appropriate behaviour and guidelines for the functioning of offices with 50 per cent staff strength.
