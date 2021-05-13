- EVENTS
Covid-19: Global cases top 160 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 159.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.32 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 160,063,260 and 3,326,378, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,813,531 and 583,647, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 23,340,938 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,359,397), France (5,882,882), Turkey (5,072,462), Russia (4,849,044), the UK (4,457,742), Italy (4,131,078), Spain (3,592,751), Germany (3,564,494), Argentina (3,215,572) and Colombia (3,048,719), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 428,034 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (254,197), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,901), Italy (128,544), Russia (112,410) and France (107,280).
