Covid-19: Global cases top 138 million

IANS/Washington
Filed on April 15, 2021
People leave after receiving their vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center in New York. Photo: AFP

US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 138 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.97 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (, CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,021,474 and 2,971,130, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,420,888 and 564,396, respectively, according to the CSSE.




