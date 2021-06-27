Covid-19: Global caseload tops 180.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 180.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.91 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 180,720,199 and 3,915,760, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,621,391 and 603,885, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,183,143 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,386,894), France (5,830,394), Turkey (5,404,144), Russia (5,367,317), the UK (4,734,010), Argentina (4,393,142), Italy (4,257,289), Colombia (4,126,340), Spain (3,782,463), Germany (3,734,153) and Iran (3,157,983), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 512,735 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (394,493), Mexico (232,346), Peru (191,447), Russia (130,479), the UK (128,353), Italy (127,458), France (111,113) and Colombia (104,014).
