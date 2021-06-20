Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 178 million

IANS/Washington
Filed on June 20, 2021
Reuters

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 178 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 178,119,063 and 3,857,719, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,536,904 and 601,721, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,823,546 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,883,750), France (5,817,272), Turkey (5,365,208), Russia (5,237,847), the UK (4,636,990), Argentina (4,250,902), Italy (4,252,095), Colombia (3,917,348), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,729,597) and Iran (3,729,597), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 500,800 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (385,137), Mexico (230,959), the UK (128,234), Italy (127,253), Russia (126,761) and France (110,886).




