- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 132.9 million
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,920,837 and 559,086.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 132.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,944,526 and 2,886,103, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,920,837 and 559,086, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,193,205 cases and 340,776 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,801,785), France (4,902,951), Russia (4,381,823), the UK (3,700,393), Italy (3,700,393), Turkey (3,633,925), Spain (3,326,736), Germany (2,927,572), Colombia (2,479,617), Poland (2,471,617), Argentina (2,450,068) and Mexico (2,261,879), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 205,598 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,177), the UK (127,171), Italy (112,374), Russia (99,800), France (97,444), Germany (77,566), Spain (76,037), Colombia (64,767), Iran (63,699), Argentina (56,832), Poland (55,703), Peru (53,411) and South Africa (53,111).
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day