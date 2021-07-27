Covid-19: Germany set to tighten entry rules for travellers, says report
It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would apply to fully vaccinated people.
Germany is preparing to tighten requirements for people entering the country by making travellers from any country provide a negative coronavirus test in an effort to curb a rapid rise in cases, the Funke media group reported on Tuesday.
The health ministry wants "an expansion of test requirements upon entry as quickly as possible", the Funke group newspapers cited a document as saying.
Until now, only air passengers and those entering from high-risk areas have to provide a negative coronavirus test unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered.
In future, Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to make a test compulsory regardless of where travellers are coming from and the means of transport they use, said Funke. It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would also apply to fully vaccinated people.
"The coordination in the government on this is underway," a spokeswoman for the ministry explains.
Covid-19 cases have been rising in Europe's biggest economy since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Germany set to tighten entry rules for...
It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would apply to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore aims to start quarantine-free ...
Singapore has inoculated 75% of its population with at least one dose. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Twice Covid-infected swimmer wins ...
'The second time was much worse than the first' READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 7 new Covid-19 infections reported
New cases include two athletes. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Media coverage of triple murder case...
Some sections of media had put out false reports relating to the case. READ MORE
-
News
UAE healthcare group warns of fake job scam
The group clarified that it only corresponds with applicants through... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder
The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-... READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE