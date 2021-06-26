Covid-19: Germany bans most travellers from Portugal, Russia over Delta variant
Fourteen other countries have already been placed in Germany’s highest-risk "virus variant" category.
Germany on Friday classed Portugal and Russia as so-called coronavirus variant countries, banning most arrivals from both nations.
From Tuesday, only citizens and residents of Germany will be allowed in from the two countries, with air, rail and bus companies prohibited from transporting other passengers from these places.
Those allowed to enter from Russia and Portugal will be subject to a two-week quarantine, regardless of whether they can provide a negative Covid-19 test.
Fourteen other countries have already been placed in Germany’s highest-risk “virus variant” category.
They include Britain, India, South Africa and Brazil, where highly transmissible strains of Covid-19 are raging.
German health authorities have issued repeated warnings about the Delta variant, which was first detected in India and which is circulating widely in Britain.
Robert Wieler, who heads the disease control agency RKI, has said the Delta variant is expected to become the dominant strain in Germany by the autumn.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged fellow EU leaders to take a firm line on travel from Britain to prevent the variant spreading in the bloc.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions...
New South Wales is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Italy extends no-curfew rules across...
Last region having nightime restrictions to lift them on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit Pakistan,...
Artificial intelligence-based disease modelling analysis suggests 4th ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Portugal tightens rules as Delta...
New measures in Lisbon include shorter opening hours and lower... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
George Floyd murder: Ex-police officer sentenced...
Jury found Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder,... READ MORE
-
Americas
Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president...
No one was injured, and authorities did not say which side of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Third Covid wave unlikely to be as severe...
The growing pace of vaccination in India could buffer the emergence... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa