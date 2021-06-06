Covid-19: Gene link behind asymptomatic coronavirus identified
The gene is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic, suggesting that people carrying this gene have some level of protection from severe Covid.
A A team of scientists has identified a genetic link explaining why some people who catch Covid-19 don't become sick.
The team led by Newcastle University in the UK demonstrated that the gene HLA-DRB1*04:01 is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic, suggesting that people carrying this gene have some level of protection from severe Covid.
It is known that the human leukocyte antigen gene identified HLA-DRB1*04:01 is directly correlated to latitude and longitude. This means more people in the North and West of Europe are likely to have this gene.
This suggests that populations of European descent will be more likely to remain asymptomatic but still transmit the disease to susceptible populations.
"This is an important finding as it may explain why some people catch Covid but don't get sick," Carlos Echevarria from the varsity's Translational and Clinical Research Institute.
"It could lead us to a genetic test which may indicate who we need to prioritise for future vaccinations.
"At a population level, this is important for us to know because when we have lots of people who are resistant, so they catch Covid but don't show symptoms, then they risk spreading the virus while asymptomatic," Echevarria said.
The study, published in the HLA journal, compared asymptomatic people to patients from the same community who developed severe Covid but had no underlying illnesses.
The team used samples from 49 patients with severe Covid who had been hospitalised with respiratory failure, samples from an asymptomatic group of 69 hospital workers who had tested positive through routine blood antibody testing and a control group from a study into the relationship between HLA genotypes and the outcomes of joint replacement surgery.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 130 arrested for violating quarantine...
Those arrested face fines, up to two years in prison or both. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India logs 114,460 Covid cases, lowest spike in...
The ministry said that a total of 2,313,22,417 people have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Man dies after power bank-like device...
Police said that whether it was a power bank or any other electronic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two mosques shut for two weeks in...
Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah Police honour man for foiling robbery bid
The man expressed happiness at the honour, saying he was just doing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed