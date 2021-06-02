- EVENTS
Covid-19: Free burgers, meals delivered to vaccine heroes in Dubai for 3 days
Thanking frontliners who tirelessly administer Covid jabs to Dubai residents, a fleet of riders recently delivered free lunch to healthcare staff at a Seha vaccination centre in the emirate.
The thank-you initiative was launched by Deliveroo UAE, in partnership with fast-food chain Five Guys, as a gesture to express their gratitude to the city’s Covid heroes.
Deliveroo riders collected the meals from Five Guys and delivered them at lunch time at the Seha centre for three days.
Around 20 dedicated riders brought them countless bags of the burgers, hot dogs, fries, sodas and even vegetarian options.
Calling it a duty to support the country’s medical staff, Anis Harb, GM of Deliveroo GCC, said: “We want to make this small gesture of our enormous gratitude for all those working at Seha. As a food business, we feel duty-bound to use our network and partners to support medical workers during this time. Medical workers at Seha do play an invaluable role in keeping us and our loved ones safe.”
The meal packs also came with a blue note that read: ‘Thank you for all that you do’.
Steven Coull, head of operations at Five Guys UAE, said: “We are proud to support this campaign which gives us the opportunity to recognise the effort and contribution of front-line workers in the UAE.”
Lauding the initiative, Abdullah AlBaloushi, a Seha official, said: “The Seha drive-through center has been working non-stop since last year. Every month, we, under the direction of UAE authorities, increase our targets to ensure more vaccines are administered. At ground level, it is the medical staff that helps us achieve these goals and work tirelessly day in and day out to make sure that the UAE community is safe. We’re thrilled to receive this ‘thank you’ from Deliveroo and Five Guys. It surely did bring happiness to the very busy days of our frontline workers.”
