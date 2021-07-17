Covid-19: France to require 24-hour negative PCR test for some European arrivals
Arrivals from UK, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands will be subject to the new rul.
France said Saturday it would require people arriving from some European countries to show a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours.
Arrivals from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands will be subject to the new rule, which comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, the government said.
All foreign tourists visiting the country are required to pay for their Covid tests.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Year of the 50th
Coronavirus Pandemic
