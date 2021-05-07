Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France to impose quarantine for arrivals from UAE, Pakistan

AFP/Paris
Filed on May 7, 2021
Passengers at Nice airport in France. — Reuters file

Mandatory 10-day quarantine will be applicable for arrivals from seven more countries from Saturday


France has ordered a mandatory 10-day quarantine for arrivals from seven additional countries in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, a government source said on Friday.

The UAE, Pakistan and Qatar are among the extended quarantine list coming into force at midnight on Saturday, as are Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

India, which has seen an alarming surge in Covid infection rates and deaths, was put on the list last month, only days after France also announced a ban on all flights from Brazil to stave off the P1 coronavirus variant.

Arrivals from Argentina, Chile and South Africa also already have to comply with the quarantine requirement.

Arrivals from the countries on the list will also have to provide a PCR test less than 36 hours old, though this rule will be waived for the new additions over this weekend, the source said.

Passengers will have to provide proof on arrival that they have a place to quarantine, and will be allowed to leave that place for two hours every day.




