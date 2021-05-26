Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France says arrivals from UK must self-isolate to curb virus

AFP/Paris
Filed on May 26, 2021
Reuters

Germany had already imposed additional measures for people arriving from Britain.


People arriving in France from Britain will have to self-isolate to prevent the spread of Covid-19, notably its Indian variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting that details of the measure would be given in the coming hours.

Germany had already imposed additional measures for people arriving from Britain, he said, “and France will take similar measures”.

A French quarantine order is already in place for arrivals from Brazil, India, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Colombia, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed earlier Wednesday.




