Covid-19: France adds Bahrain to green list starting today
Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test dated less than 72 hours before departure.
Bahrain has been added to the French list of green countries starting August 1.
Going forward, if tourists from Bahrain have been vaccinated, they must present proof of your vaccination status and a declaration attesting to the absence of Covid-19 symptoms and contact with a confirmed case.
If not vaccinated (or vaccinated with a vaccine not recognised by the European Medicines Agency), they must present to the transport company and to the border control authorities a certificate of recovery, dated more than 11 days and less than six months, or a negative PCR test dated less than 72 hours before departure.
