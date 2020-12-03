Covid-19: Former Indian legislator arrested for violating norms
The police arrested the former BJP legislator, his son and around 16 others for violating the covid-19 guidelines.
The Tapi police arrested former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kanti Gamit, his son and 16 others for flouting Covid-19 guidelines during the engagement ceremony of legislator's granddaughter where more than 6,000 people gathered together.
The development came after the Gujarat High Court (HC) slammed the Gujarat government on Wednesday.
The Tapi police on Wednesday arrested the former Tapi MLA, Kanti Gamit, his son Jitu, and around 16 others for violating the covid-19 guidelines.
"We came to know about the violation of Covid-19 guidelines by former Tapi MLA Kanti Gamit during his granddaughter's engagement ceremony, through the media. Tapi SP lodged an FIR in the case and arrested Gamit, his son Jitubhai Gamit and 16 others who have been identified through viedo footage," Surat range IG Rajkumar Pandyan told the media.
"Moreover, we have also suspended the police inspector (PI) C.K. Chaudhary and the beat incharge. We will also arrested them. We have also included IPC clause 308 in the FIR lodged," Pandyan added.
"Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed the range IG and the SP in the afternoon to take immediate action in the case," Pradeepsinh Jadeja, the Minister of State for Home told the media.
"Following the Gujarat HC's directive, we are holding a high-powered meeting headed by the Gujarat CM to frame the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to implement the directive," added Jadeja.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Former Indian legislator arrested for...
The police arrested the former BJP legislator, his son and around 16... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 64.4...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN ...
Leaders and ministers from over 140 countries will deliver pre-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: US expects 100 million people...
20 million will be reached in December, 30 million in January and 50... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews