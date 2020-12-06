Covid-19: flydubai offers free insurance cover to passengers
Airline expects travel to increase during the upcoming winter holidays season
Dubai-based flydubai will provide passengers with a new “multi-risk travel insurance” that will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased from December 1.
Passengers will automatically receive the insurance provided by AIG Travel at no additional cost. The insurance also provides Covid-19 cover. “The policy covers both return and one-way trips outside of a passenger’s country of residence,” the airline said in a statement.
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said the safety and wellbeing of “our passengers and crew remains our highest priority”.
“Our multi-risk travel insurance will offer passengers more confidence to travel knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey. We expect the demand for travel to increase during the upcoming winter holidays season and this will give our passengers greater piece of mind.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: flydubai offers free insurance cover to ...
Airline expects travel to increase during the upcoming winter... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai shows the world how to welcome...
Webinar explores Dubai's Covid safety policies that helped it reopen... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,153 Covid cases, 634 recoveries, 3 ...
More than 17.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
China prepares large-scale roll-out of Covid...
The government has yet to say how many people it plans to vaccinate. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews