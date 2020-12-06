Covid-19: flydubai offers free insurance cover to passengers

Airline expects travel to increase during the upcoming winter holidays season

Dubai-based flydubai will provide passengers with a new “multi-risk travel insurance” that will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased from December 1.

Passengers will automatically receive the insurance provided by AIG Travel at no additional cost. The insurance also provides Covid-19 cover. “The policy covers both return and one-way trips outside of a passenger’s country of residence,” the airline said in a statement.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said the safety and wellbeing of “our passengers and crew remains our highest priority”.

“Our multi-risk travel insurance will offer passengers more confidence to travel knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey. We expect the demand for travel to increase during the upcoming winter holidays season and this will give our passengers greater piece of mind.”