Covid-19: Florida governor threatens $5,000 fines for vaccine mandates
The US state has been a national epicentre for the virus this summer
Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals across the state.
DeSantis said Monday that local municipalities potentially face millions of dollars in fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a Covid-19 vaccine.
Gainesville and Orange County officials say they still are going ahead with the vaccine requirements.
Florida has been a national epicentre for the virus this summer, with Covid-19 deaths in Florida accounting for more than 20 per cent of the virus-related deaths across the country last week.
