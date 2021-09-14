Covid-19: Florida governor threatens $5,000 fines for vaccine mandates

The US state has been a national epicentre for the virus this summer

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis has threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals across the state.

DeSantis said Monday that local municipalities potentially face millions of dollars in fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Gainesville and Orange County officials say they still are going ahead with the vaccine requirements.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: US hits 8-month high of over 100,00 hospitalisations

>> Covid: Experts warn US could see 100,000 more deaths by Dec 1

Florida has been a national epicentre for the virus this summer, with Covid-19 deaths in Florida accounting for more than 20 per cent of the virus-related deaths across the country last week.