Covid-19: Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from Sydney called off

Reuters/Wellington
Filed on July 9, 2021

New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.


Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from Australia’s New South Wales region that were scheduled to start on Saturday have been called off after the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, a New Zealand minister said.

“Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales,” New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference on Friday. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.

Australian authorities pleaded on Friday with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the Covid-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year.




