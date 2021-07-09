Covid-19: Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from Sydney called off
New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.
Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from Australia’s New South Wales region that were scheduled to start on Saturday have been called off after the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, a New Zealand minister said.
“Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales,” New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference on Friday. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.
Australian authorities pleaded on Friday with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the Covid-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from...
New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pfizer to seek authorisation for 3rd...
The companies said that they believe that a third dose may be needed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to spend $3.1b for new healthcare facilities
India increased the numbers of oxygen-supported beds to more than 400,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccines rushed to Sydney as Delta...
Australian city records increase of 38 new cases in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pfizer to seek authorisation for 3rd...
The companies said that they believe that a third dose may be needed... READ MORE
-
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words: English and...
Shashi Tharoor’s World of Words is a weekly column in which the ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Holi to Diwali, yoga to space, it’s little...
High-level ministerial visits expected during six months of the world ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator...
The flame was brought on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo... READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light