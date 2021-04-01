- EVENTS
Covid-19: Firm allows employees to work at any time of the day
PricewaterhouseCoopers staff can start work as early or late as they wish, the firm's chairman says
Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) chairman Kevin Ellis said employees of the London-headquartered company can start their work as early or late as they wish.
Ellis said this new work pattern would be a norm rather than an exception.
“We want our people to feel trusted and empowered,” Ellis was quoted as saying by BBC.
PwC is a network of member firms with offices in 157 countries and employs more than 276,000 people. The British accountancy firm is the first among the Big Four to announce their post-Covid-19 pandemic strategy. PwC is also the first big firm to announce this unique work culture.
Similarly, other multinational giants such as British Petroleum (BP) have also allowed employees to work two days a week from home. Many banks are also adopting this practice, or hybrid work arrangement, for their global employees.
Many corporate entities urged their employees to work from their homes if they feel a bit unwell to ensure that they’re Covid-19 free and the pandemic doesn’t affect other workers as well.
Ellis said the future of work is changing at such a pace that companies have to evolve continually to meet the needs of employees and customers.
