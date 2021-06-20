Covid-19: Extension of precautionary measures announced in Ras Al Khaimah

The rules will now be in effect until July 1.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced an extension of Covid safety rules in the emirate.

The decision will be in effect until July 1 and includes the following measures:

>> Shopping centres to operate at 60% capacity

>> Public beaches and parks to operate at 70% capacity

>> Public transport to operate at 50% capacity

>> Cinemas, recreational activities, and closed hall events to operate and be held at 50% capacity

>> Fitness centres, swimming pools and public beaches to operate at 50% capacity

>> Weddings and family gatherings to be attended by no more than 10 people

>> Funerals to be attended by no more than 20 people

>> Restaurants and cafes to maintain a distance of 2 meters between tables and not allow more than 4 people per table, except for members of the same family

>> Social distance of 2 meters to be maintained at all times

>> Masks to be worn in all public places

>> Attendance of all events, exhibitions and activities to be limited only to those who have received the vaccine and those participating in clinical trials of the vaccine

>> Attendees of events to also present a negative PCR test result within a validity of no more than 48 hours before the date of the event, or present the letter E or the star sign on the Al Hosn App.